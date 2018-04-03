Innogy (ETR:IGY) PT Set at €38.40 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €38.40 ($47.41) price target on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €34.00 ($41.98) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €31.80 ($39.26) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.42 ($43.73).

Innogy stock remained flat at $€38.47 ($47.49) during midday trading on Monday. Innogy has a 12 month low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 12 month high of €42.68 ($52.69).

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

