Axa Purchases 32,000 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

AXA raised its position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. AXA owned about 0.36% of Innophos worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Innophos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Innophos by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Innophos by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innophos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Innophos by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

IPHS stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $785.71, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.25 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Innophos’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPHS shares. BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is an international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Food, Health and Nutrition, Industrial Specialties and Other. It offers a range of product categories, such as asphalt, catalyst, fertilizer salts, liquid phosphate, phosphate salt, phosphoric acid, polyphosphoric acid, sodium bicarbonate, and food blends.

