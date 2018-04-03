Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of IIPR opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.18, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of -0.70. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/innovative-industrial-properties-inc-iipr-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25-on-april-16th-updated.html.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.