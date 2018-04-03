Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) EVP Acquires 4,313 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) EVP Nelson Knight purchased 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $74,830.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,044.69, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $289.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 90,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $3,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,271,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,927,000 after buying an additional 983,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,692,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,180,000 after buying an additional 437,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 5, 2017, the Company owned 239 hotels, with more than 30,300 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 34 states.

