Insider Buying: Data Communications Mgmt Corp (TSE:DCM) Insider Buys 124,943 Shares of Stock

Data Communications Mgmt Corp (TSE:DCM) insider Michael John Coté bought 124,943 shares of Data Communications Mgmt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,419.06.

Shares of TSE DCM remained flat at $C$1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,040. Data Communications Mgmt Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$2.89.

