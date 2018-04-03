FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) Insider Brian Gerson Purchases 15,000 Shares

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) insider Brian Gerson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FSIC opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1,781.51, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. FS Investment has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.50 million. FS Investment had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 43.40%. sell-side analysts forecast that FS Investment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. FS Investment’s payout ratio is 91.57%.

FS Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on FS Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSIC. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Investment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FS Investment by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FS Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of FS Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,467,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,349,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FS Investment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

