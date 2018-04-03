Jeffrey Moody Acquires 9,000 Shares of Gluskin Sheff (GS) Stock

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) insider Jeffrey Moody acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,330.00.

Jeffrey Moody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Jeffrey Moody bought 15,000 shares of Gluskin Sheff stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,300.00.

Shares of TSE GS opened at C$14.39 on Tuesday. Gluskin Sheff has a 12 month low of C$14.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.20.

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). Gluskin Sheff had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 70.32%. The business had revenue of C$56.73 million for the quarter.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

About Gluskin Sheff

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

