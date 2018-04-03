Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Major Shareholder Buys 23,304 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,304 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,320.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,573,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,558,286.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Wednesday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 1,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.99 per share, with a total value of $148,489.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.17 per share, with a total value of $6,708,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.38. 38,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,805.98, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a one year low of $128.42 and a one year high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/insider-buying-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-major-shareholder-purchases-23304-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.