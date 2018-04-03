Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) Director Purchases $250,216.20 in Stock

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 64,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $250,216.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IVTY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 81,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,961. The company has a market cap of $90.01, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85. Invuity has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Invuity had a negative return on equity of 380.14% and a negative net margin of 100.75%. equities analysts forecast that Invuity will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVTY. Discovery Group I LLC increased its position in shares of Invuity by 9,587.9% during the third quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 1,258,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,855 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invuity by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 883,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invuity by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invuity by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invuity by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVTY. ValuEngine lowered Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

