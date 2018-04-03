Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd (TSE:LIQ) Director Karen A. Prentice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00.

Shares of LIQ traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.52. The company had a trading volume of 61,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,487. Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd has a 12 month low of C$8.78 and a 12 month high of C$12.95.

Get Liquor Stores N.A. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LIQ. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd (LIQ) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/insider-buying-liquor-stores-n-a-ltd-liq-director-buys-10000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Liquor Stores N.A. Company Profile

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquor Stores N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquor Stores N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.