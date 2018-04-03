Insider Buying: Major Drilling Group Int'l Inc. (MDI) Director Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

Major Drilling Group Int'l Inc. (TSE:MDI) Director Janice Gaye Rennie acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.37 per share, with a total value of C$10,829.00.

MDI opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group Int'l Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.69.

Major Drilling Group Int'l (TSE:MDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Major Drilling Group Int'l had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of C$74.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Major Drilling Group Int'l from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.58.

About Major Drilling Group Int'l

Major Drilling Group International Inc is a drilling services company. The Company is engaged in the business of contract drilling for companies primarily involved in mining and mineral exploration. The Company operates through three geographical segments, which include Canada – U.S., South and Central America, and Asia and Africa.

