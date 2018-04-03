Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Acquires 61,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $202,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,917.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 80,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 26,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $82,940.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 364,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $1,072,512.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 172,500 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $626,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 185,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $708,550.00.

Opko Health stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,257. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,773.53, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.44 million. sell-side analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Opko Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

