Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) Director Roger Norwich Acquires 50,000 Shares

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) Director Roger Norwich bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

Roger Norwich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Roger Norwich acquired 40,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Roger Norwich acquired 25,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,250.00.

CVE OOO opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. Otis Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.39.

Otis Gold Company Profile

Otis Gold Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business activities are the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Idaho, the United States. Its projects include Kilgore Gold, Oakley, Hai and Gold Bug.

