Insider Buying: Sky Plc (LON:SKY) Insider Buys 55 Shares of Stock

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) insider Tracy Jayne Clarke bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,310 ($18.39) per share, for a total transaction of £720.50 ($1,011.37).

Tracy Jayne Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Tracy Jayne Clarke bought 89 shares of SKY stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,314 ($18.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,169.46 ($1,641.58).

On Friday, January 26th, Tracy Jayne Clarke bought 69 shares of SKY stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,043 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £719.67 ($1,010.20).

Shares of LON SKY remained flat at $GBX 1,297.50 ($18.21) during midday trading on Tuesday. Sky Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11.40 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,378 ($19.34).

SKY (LON:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported GBX 31.30 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 673.70 billion during the quarter. SKY had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 27.18%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a GBX 13.06 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from SKY’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of SKY to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($17.55) to GBX 1,330 ($18.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($16.14) price objective on shares of SKY in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Liberum Capital raised shares of SKY to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($15.09) target price on shares of SKY in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SKY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,158.50 ($16.26).

About SKY

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

