Rod Paris Acquires 41 Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Rod Paris bought 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 368 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($211.79).

Rod Paris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Rod Paris acquired 35 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £152.60 ($214.21).

Shares of LON SLA remained flat at $GBX 359.70 ($5.05) during midday trading on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.60 ($6.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 503 ($7.06) to GBX 469 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 479 ($6.72) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.46) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 469.83 ($6.60).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc, formerly Standard Life plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Aberdeen Standard Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

