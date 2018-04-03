TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) Insider Jason Robert Neal Buys 2,000 Shares

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) insider Jason Robert Neal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,020.00.

Jason Robert Neal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Jason Robert Neal acquired 2,000 shares of TMAC Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,020.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Jason Robert Neal acquired 600 shares of TMAC Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,460.00.

TSE TMR opened at C$7.74 on Tuesday. TMAC Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$6.90 and a 52 week high of C$17.19.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter. TMAC Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 44.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of TMAC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TMAC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

