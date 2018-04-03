Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (AIR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Peter Pace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $212,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AIR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 334,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,129. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,531.91, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth $449,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (AIR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/insider-selling-aar-corp-air-director-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.