Paul D. Underwood Sells 572 Shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) VP Paul D. Underwood sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $77,980.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul D. Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Paul D. Underwood sold 2,746 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $350,691.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,372. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $82.70 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27,417.62, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. research analysts expect that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

