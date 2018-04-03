George Eric Davis Sells 3,350 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $272,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,905.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, George Eric Davis sold 3,818 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $320,253.84.

On Monday, March 5th, George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $166,379.20.

On Thursday, February 1st, George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,719,800.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,609. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $14,274.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 1.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.24 million. sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,075,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 2,497,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,287 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

