Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $26,250.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $151,500.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $105,050.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 2,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $226,375.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $103,928.00.

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 334,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,061. The company has a market cap of $5,840.20, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $105.04.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.99 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $59,732,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $47,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 310,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 254,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,544,000 after purchasing an additional 182,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

