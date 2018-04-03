Edmond Coletta Sells 25,000 Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) insider Edmond Coletta sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Edmond Coletta sold 10,534 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $279,361.68.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. 307,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.61. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $988.55, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

