Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) VP Sells $813,560.44 in Stock

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) VP Robin Tomasello sold 37,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $813,560.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 154,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robin Tomasello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Robin Tomasello sold 138,949 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $3,008,245.85.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,871. Chegg has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $2,271.83, a PE ratio of -223.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Chegg had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through a private placement purchase. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Chegg by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

