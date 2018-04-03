Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (EMN) SVP Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP David A. Golden sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $906,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,469.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,094.42, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.56. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,557,000 after buying an additional 1,672,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,581,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,137,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,377,000 after buying an additional 320,786 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $29,613,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,097,000 after buying an additional 289,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/insider-selling-eastman-chemical-emn-svp-sells-8600-shares-of-stock.html.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.