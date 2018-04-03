Insider Selling: Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael Burkland sold 24,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $741,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Michael Burkland sold 24,496 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $711,608.80.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Michael Burkland sold 227,341 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $7,022,563.49.

On Thursday, February 15th, Michael Burkland sold 24,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $636,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael Burkland sold 24,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $570,720.00.

Five9 stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.81. 305,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,973. Five9 Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,690.13, a P/E ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Five9 Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth $195,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

