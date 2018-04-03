Insider Selling: ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director T Kent Elliott sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $3,455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 355,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,050. The stock has a market cap of $1,271.39 and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ForeScout Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. equities analysts expect that ForeScout Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSCT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of ForeScout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ForeScout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ForeScout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ForeScout Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,081,000. Clearbridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,428,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,708,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,318,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About ForeScout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

