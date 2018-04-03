Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) COO Sells 7,090 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) COO Charles Alpuche sold 7,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $600,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PODD traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. 653,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,061.33, a P/E ratio of -184.78 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $88.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.16 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. Insulet’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insulet by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. ValuEngine raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

