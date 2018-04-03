IPG Photonics (IPGP) Director Sells $895,755.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director William S. Hurley sold 3,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.93, for a total value of $895,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,264.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.92. 491,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,216. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $116.82 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,615.62, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $1.86 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

