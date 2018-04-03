L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Chairman Michael T. Strianese Sells 39,515 Shares

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $8,124,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael T. Strianese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $8,048,810.35.

On Monday, March 12th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total transaction of $8,121,517.95.

On Monday, March 5th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.85, for a total transaction of $8,055,132.75.

On Monday, February 26th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.72, for a total transaction of $8,445,145.80.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $8,374,018.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $8,075,285.40.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $8,229,393.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $8,588,980.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $8,279,577.95.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.32, for a total transaction of $8,271,279.80.

Shares of LLL traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $208.43. 735,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $16,270.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $159.43 and a 12 month high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.63%. L3 Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 240,875 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 327,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,886 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 3,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 119,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 111,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 102,582 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

