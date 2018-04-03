Mourick Mark Van Sells 13,667 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Mourick Mark Van sold 13,667 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $350,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. 123,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,262.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 1.10%. analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group set a $30.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mourick Mark Van Sells 13,667 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/insider-selling-national-storage-affiliates-trust-nsa-director-sells-13667-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.