James R. Gochee Sells 333 Shares of New Relic (NEWR) Stock

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) insider James R. Gochee sold 333 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $25,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,275 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4,109.31, a PE ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 0.64. New Relic has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $91.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on New Relic from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on New Relic from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New Relic by 2,139.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,885 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 657.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 568,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 493,040 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $23,221,000. State Street Corp increased its position in New Relic by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,010,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

