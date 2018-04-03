Quanex Co. (NX) Director Sells $177,100.00 in Stock

Quanex Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 9,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,964. Quanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $610.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Quanex (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.95 million. Quanex had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. analysts anticipate that Quanex Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Quanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Quanex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quanex by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on NX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Quanex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Quanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Quanex Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

