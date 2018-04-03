QuinStreet Inc (QNST) CFO Gregory Wong Sells 22,929 Shares

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,929 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $313,898.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,945.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,047. The company has a market cap of $590.41, a PE ratio of -208.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 296,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 84,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 76,854 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

