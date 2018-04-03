Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 8,869,643 Shares of Sabre Corp (SABR) Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $197,526,949.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 742,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,770. The firm has a market cap of $5,890.41, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $25.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Sabre had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,976,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,837 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,388,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,176,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,122,000 after acquiring an additional 512,788 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $64,563,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sabre by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,078,000 after acquiring an additional 426,908 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

