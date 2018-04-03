Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Director Rudi P. Fronk Sells 50,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.56, for a total transaction of C$528,000.00.

Shares of TSE SEA traded up C$0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.58. 51,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,317. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$12.61 and a 52-week high of C$17.65.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc (Seabridge) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned six properties with gold resources. Its material properties are its Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM) Project and its Courageous Lake Project.

