Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Director Sells 3,487 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director George Wadsworth sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.93, for a total value of C$27,651.91.

George Wadsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, George Wadsworth sold 10,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$84,100.00.

TSE:SES opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of C$679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$571.13 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions.

