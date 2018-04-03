Charles B. Ammann Sells 2,250 Shares of Semtech (SMTC) Stock

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $86,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,597.65, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Semtech has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.49 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $20,515,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $14,526,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Semtech by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 396,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Semtech by 296.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 372,861 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,465,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,317,000 after acquiring an additional 336,213 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Semtech to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

WARNING: “Charles B. Ammann Sells 2,250 Shares of Semtech (SMTC) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/insider-selling-semtech-co-smtc-evp-sells-86737-50-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.