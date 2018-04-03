Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Insider Sells $98,250.00 in Stock

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Mohan Maheswaran sold 7,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $230,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mohan Maheswaran sold 22,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $743,380.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 22,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $717,860.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 11,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $386,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2,597.65, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.49 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,515,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,526,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Semtech by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 396,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Semtech by 296.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 372,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,465,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,317,000 after purchasing an additional 336,213 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

