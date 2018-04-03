Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Director Sells C$257,375.00 in Stock

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Director Stephen Gunn sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.25, for a total transaction of C$257,375.00.

Stephen Gunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

On Tuesday, March 13th, Stephen Gunn sold 83,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.45, for a total transaction of C$3,025,350.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Stephen Gunn sold 26,500 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total transaction of C$981,825.00.

ZZZ stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,684. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$31.07 and a 52-week high of C$42.36.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.09. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of C$153.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.80 million.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Director Sells C$257,375.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/insider-selling-sleep-country-canada-holdings-inc-zzz-director-sells-c257375-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.