Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) CEO Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $1,512,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,606,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SHOO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,580.53, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $51.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

