Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells $299,000.00 in Stock

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.36. 3,238,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sysco has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31,294.25, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 61.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sysco will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sysco to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Sysco from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

