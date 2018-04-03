Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) Major Shareholder City Of London Investment Grou Sells 20,668 Shares

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 20,668 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $475,157.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 17,700 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $392,940.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 36,919 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $828,831.55.

On Monday, March 19th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 14,000 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $318,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 36,400 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $837,928.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 31,920 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $713,092.80.

On Wednesday, February 21st, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 10,000 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.67 per share, with a total value of $226,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 4,100 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 58,864 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $1,405,083.68.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 30,000 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $652,200.00.

On Friday, December 29th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 24,609 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.42 per share, with a total value of $527,124.78.

NYSE:TDF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,761. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund invests in certain China A shares, through its investment in China Opportunities Fund, Ltd. (China Fund). It invests in various sectors, including oil, gas and consumable fuels; aerospace and defense; auto components; automobiles; banks; beverages; capital markets; chemicals; communications equipment; construction and engineering; distributors; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; electrical equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; healthcare providers and services; hotels, restaurants and leisure; household durables; insurance; Internet and direct marketing retail; Internet software and services; information technology (IT) services; machinery; marine; media; paper and forest Products, and Pharmaceuticals.

