Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells 50,426 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 50,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $1,155,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $65,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $764.04, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of -0.95.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 85.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

