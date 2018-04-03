TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.12, for a total value of $3,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TDG traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $305.33. 275,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,761. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $219.00 and a 1 year high of $321.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16,021.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $847.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.12 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Barclays began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $337.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised TransDigm Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $157,994,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 773,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,886,000 after purchasing an additional 126,307 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,180 shares during the last quarter.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

