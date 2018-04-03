Uniqure NV (QURE) CEO Sells $850,750.68 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $850,750.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew C. Kapusta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,690 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $430,980.30.

Uniqure stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. 42,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.18. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 604.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.25%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Uniqure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

