Insider Selling: Worldpay Inc (WP) SVP Sells 14,127 Shares of Stock

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) SVP Christopher A. Thompson sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $1,184,125.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 569,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,626.14, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Worldpay had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,429,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,693,000.

WP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Worldpay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Worldpay in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, formerly Vantiv, Inc, is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

