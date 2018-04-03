Instructure Inc (INST) CFO Steven B. Kaminsky Sells 15,000 Shares

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 15,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,568,095.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INST stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,914. Instructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,406.13, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Instructure Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $4,678,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Instructure by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Instructure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,576 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Instructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Instructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

