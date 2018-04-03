Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Univest Corp of Pennsylvania

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in Intel were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,951.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $690,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050,088 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Instinet upped their price target on Intel to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.56 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. 15,150,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,492,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $243,109.45, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $880,610.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,371.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/intel-co-intc-shares-sold-by-univest-corp-of-pennsylvania-updated.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.