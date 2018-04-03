Inter Parfums (IPAR) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Inter Parfums to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 7.03% 7.68% 5.58% Inter Parfums Competitors 8.42% 202.43% 9.59%

Risk & Volatility

Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums’ peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inter Parfums and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 2 0 2.40 Inter Parfums Competitors 112 598 578 17 2.38

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus price target of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Inter Parfums’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Inter Parfums pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Inter Parfums pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 53.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter Parfums and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $591.25 million $41.59 million 35.53 Inter Parfums Competitors $4.32 billion $282.18 million 30.04

Inter Parfums’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inter Parfums. Inter Parfums is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inter Parfums peers beat Inter Parfums on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc. operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners. It has a portfolio of prestige brands, which include Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Paul Smith, S.T. Dupont, Repetto, Rochas, and Van Cleef & Arpels. Its prestige brand fragrance products are also marketed through its United States operations. These fragrance products are sold under various names, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, French Connection, Oscar de la Rent and Shanghai Tang brands. The Company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

