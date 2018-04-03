Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) to post $38.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.41 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $21.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.43 million to $208.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $267.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $189.91 million to $382.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.01 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.95% and a negative net margin of 275.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.84) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICPT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

ICPT stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. 558,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,528.74, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -1.92. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 551.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

