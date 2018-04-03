Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Stock Price

News coverage about InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) has trended positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InterContinental Hotels Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0985139959196 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

IHG stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. 62,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,381. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $11,670.91, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.33%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

